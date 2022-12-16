Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $92.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $63.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $725,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 159.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

