Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Down 18.2% in November

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ARDC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. 81,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth about $252,000.

(Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.