Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Down 18.2% in November

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ARDC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. 81,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.44.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%.
Institutional Trading of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
