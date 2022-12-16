Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 239,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Argan from €104.00 ($109.47) to €87.00 ($91.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Argan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Argan alerts:

Institutional Trading of Argan

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Argan by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Argan by 29.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Argan by 17.7% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan Stock Down 2.8 %

Argan Announces Dividend

Shares of Argan stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,240. The company has a market capitalization of $483.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.60. Argan has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Argan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.