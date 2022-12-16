Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Short Interest Update

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Argosy Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.85 target price for the company.

Argosy Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ARYMF stock opened at 0.41 on Friday. Argosy Minerals has a twelve month low of 0.17 and a twelve month high of 0.50.

About Argosy Minerals

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

