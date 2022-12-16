Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Short Interest Up 10.2% in November

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARIS. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $9,142,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 8.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 756,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,695 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 120.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

NYSE ARIS traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 21,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Aris Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $870.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1,547.00 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,600.00%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

