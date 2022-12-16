Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001546 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $43.75 million and approximately $12.56 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00025813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000315 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005052 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004154 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005182 BTC.

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 169,795,882 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

