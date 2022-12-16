Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $5.70 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.4% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535,415 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,315,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,364,000 after purchasing an additional 384,037 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after purchasing an additional 361,610 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.43.

