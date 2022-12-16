ARMOR Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One ARMOR token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $363,931.35 and approximately $13,434.54 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $905.83 or 0.05383949 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00490475 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,889.39 or 0.29060892 BTC.

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

