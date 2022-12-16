Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Price Target Cut to €2.90 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.10 ($3.26) to €2.90 ($3.05) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AANNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aroundtown from €4.10 ($4.32) to €2.70 ($2.84) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Aroundtown from €3.60 ($3.79) to €2.00 ($2.11) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aroundtown from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Aroundtown from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AANNF opened at $2.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

