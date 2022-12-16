Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQQ. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 293,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 689.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 199,217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Arqit Quantum Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ARQQ opened at $5.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.