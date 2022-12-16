Arweave (AR) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $278.17 million and approximately $9.89 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $8.33 or 0.00047841 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,411.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.45 or 0.00617122 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00273454 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000642 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.
Buying and Selling Arweave
