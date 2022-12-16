Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 1,434,487 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11,839% from the average daily volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Ascend Wellness Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

