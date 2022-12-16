ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASOMY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.27) to GBX 825 ($10.12) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,260 ($15.46) to GBX 1,170 ($14.35) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 900 ($11.04) to GBX 800 ($9.81) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 740 ($9.08) to GBX 720 ($8.83) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,001.89.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $6.24 on Friday. ASOS has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

