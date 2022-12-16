Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $1,283,486.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,754 shares in the company, valued at $14,118,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Thursday, December 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total value of $1,167,110.86.

On Monday, December 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,168,747.52.

On Monday, November 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $1,087,603.64.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.74, for a total value of $1,229,562.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $1,011,972.72.

On Friday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $1,056,420.96.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,525,108.70.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total value of $1,728,915.94.

On Monday, October 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $1,755,533.20.

On Thursday, October 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $146.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.20. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $399.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,928,000 after purchasing an additional 397,595 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,412,000 after purchasing an additional 496,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.85.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.