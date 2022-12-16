AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

AT&T has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

AT&T Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in AT&T by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,222,000 after buying an additional 4,823,559 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in AT&T by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 5,231,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,250,000 after buying an additional 1,068,809 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in AT&T by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,567,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,942,000 after buying an additional 3,057,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in AT&T by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,962,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,992,000 after buying an additional 351,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

