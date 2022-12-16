Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.44

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 27283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.
The company has a market cap of $640.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
