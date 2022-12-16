Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.44

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 27283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

The company has a market cap of $640.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,846,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,405,000 after buying an additional 175,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 53,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 38,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

