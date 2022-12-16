Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.72

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.72 and traded as low as C$0.69. Avante Logixx shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 9,000 shares changing hands.

Avante Logixx Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.22 million and a P/E ratio of -16.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

About Avante Logixx

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers protective services, which includes guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport; and electronic security services comprise home security services including system design, access control, and video and systems installation and service.

