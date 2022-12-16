Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,977 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,437.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $68.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $81.26.

