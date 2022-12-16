Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) PT Lowered to $22.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stephens to $22.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CDMO has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avid Bioservices to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Avid Bioservices Trading Down 3.9 %

CDMO opened at $13.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 88.13%. Analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,152.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $409,965. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 38,786 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 69,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 200,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

