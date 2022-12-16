Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Trading Up 11.4%

Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ayala Land from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Ayala Land Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

Ayala Land Company Profile

Ayala Land, Inc operates as a property developer in the Philippines. It operates through Property Developments, International, Shopping Centers, Offices, Hotels and Resorts, Construction, and Property Management and Others segments. The company sells high-end and upper middle-income residential lots and units, affordable housing units and lots, and economic housing and leisure community developments; leases residential developments under joint venture; acquires, develops, and sells large-scale, mixed-use, and master-planned communities; and sells override units.

