Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Buys 349 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Tower Trading Down 3.5 %

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT traded down $7.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.59. 9,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,702. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.78.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

