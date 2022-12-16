Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $558,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.5% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 159.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.59. 10,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,591. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 168.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

