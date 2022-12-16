Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 3.2% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 88.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.65.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $15.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,009. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

