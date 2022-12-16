Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after buying an additional 166,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after buying an additional 146,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ecolab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after buying an additional 532,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $237.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.95.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.56.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

