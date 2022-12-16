B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Acquires $1,627,387.16 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 38,812 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.93 per share, with a total value of $1,627,387.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,068,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,462,310.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $91.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $340.36 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

