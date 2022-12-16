B. Riley Trims Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Target Price to $1.50

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASPU. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Group to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Shares of ASPU opened at $0.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a negative net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the first quarter valued at $229,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 470.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the second quarter worth about $57,134,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aspen Group by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

