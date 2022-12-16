Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman Sells 36,327 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, December 9th, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $10.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.39. 4,633,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,732. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 150.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.17 and a 200 day moving average of $264.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after buying an additional 651,254 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,521,000 after acquiring an additional 607,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.82.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

