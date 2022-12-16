Ballew Advisors Inc Acquires 7,918 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,843,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 314,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 134,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 39,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,343. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54.

