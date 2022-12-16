Ballew Advisors Inc Makes New $292,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $245,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 515,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 126,128 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,093. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

