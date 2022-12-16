Ballew Advisors Inc Makes New $784,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 92,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 287,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.5% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,967. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

See Also

