Ballew Advisors Inc Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ballew Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,683,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,412,000 after buying an additional 105,587 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after buying an additional 361,610 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $72.75. 2,794,055 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.