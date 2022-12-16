Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 1,675 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Ballew Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up 1.1% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 68,598 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 89,118 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYE stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 29,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,150. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.61.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

