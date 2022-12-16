Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) were up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 3,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 662,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Bandwidth Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.25 million, a PE ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.26. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $148.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 25.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 45.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

