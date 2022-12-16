Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after buying an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after buying an additional 1,511,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after buying an additional 773,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.71. 624,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,141,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $254.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

