Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,380,000 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the November 15th total of 15,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 754,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.4 %

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.04. The stock had a trading volume of 692,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,290. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $1.0548 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 45.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.