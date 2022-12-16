Bank of Montreal’s (BMO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fundamental Research currently has a C$164.34 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$150.96.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$120.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$113.73 and a 1-year high of C$154.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$126.94.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

About Bank of Montreal

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

