Barclays Cuts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $53.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.16.

BPMC stock opened at $45.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.78.

In related news, CEO Kate Haviland acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kate Haviland purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,010 shares of company stock worth $1,259,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

