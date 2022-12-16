Barclays Reiterates GBX 5,010 Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($61.46) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($41.10) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.89) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.75) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($51.04) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,115.33 ($50.49).

Diageo Price Performance

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,675.50 ($45.09) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,688.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,708.50. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($50.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £83.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,625.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Diageo

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,629 ($44.52) per share, with a total value of £8,274.12 ($10,151.05). Insiders have acquired 678 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,176 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

