Barclays Reiterates GBX 5,010 Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($61.46) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($41.10) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.89) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.75) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($51.04) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,115.33 ($50.49).
Diageo Price Performance
DGE stock opened at GBX 3,675.50 ($45.09) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,688.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,708.50. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($50.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £83.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,625.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
See Also
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.