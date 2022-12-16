Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BAS. Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($56.84) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($60.42) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($51.58) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Basf Price Performance

Shares of BAS stock opened at €45.82 ($48.23) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.90 ($39.89) and a fifty-two week high of €69.15 ($72.79). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

