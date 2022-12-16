Beacon Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,775 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for 0.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,476 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 116.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after acquiring an additional 126,909 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 50,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX opened at $82.33 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $138.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.81.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

