Beacon Capital Management Inc. Invests $10.26 Million in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 93,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.52 and its 200-day moving average is $119.80. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $166.38.

