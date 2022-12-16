Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Trading Up 3.4%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.51 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 174,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 225,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEEM shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Beam Global to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Beam Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Beam Global Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $188.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beam Global ( NASDAQ:BEEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 78.95%. Research analysts predict that Beam Global will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Global news, major shareholder Townsend Battery Partners, Llc sold 10,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $166,072.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,005,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,401,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 22,551 shares of company stock valued at $328,861 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Beam Global by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beam Global by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

