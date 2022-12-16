Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $113.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 65 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $113.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average of $100.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €93.00 ($97.89) to €98.00 ($103.16) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

