Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of BELFB opened at $33.94 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $423.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.72. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $177.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BELFB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

In other news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $33,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $237,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,270. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.