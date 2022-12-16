Bell Bank Makes New $212,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bell Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $248.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.94. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

