Bell Bank Purchases 11,154 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 194,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

