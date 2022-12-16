Bend DAO (BEND) Trading Up 3.1% This Week

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $43.05 million and $212,732.77 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

