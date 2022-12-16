Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $83.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $59.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.25.

NYSE:BBY opened at $80.78 on Monday. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $112.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 391,325 shares of company stock valued at $31,823,450. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

