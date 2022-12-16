Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) Insider Purchases £10,088.62 in Stock

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Rating) insider Andrew Roy Walwyn purchased 26,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £10,088.62 ($12,377.16).
Bigblu Broadband Trading Up 2.6 %
Bigblu Broadband stock opened at GBX 38.48 ($0.47) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £22.48 million and a PE ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.01. Bigblu Broadband plc has a 52 week low of GBX 36.10 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 80 ($0.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69.
About Bigblu Broadband
Read More
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for Bigblu Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bigblu Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.