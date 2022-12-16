Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) Insider Purchases £10,088.62 in Stock

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Rating) insider Andrew Roy Walwyn purchased 26,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £10,088.62 ($12,377.16).

Bigblu Broadband Trading Up 2.6 %

Bigblu Broadband stock opened at GBX 38.48 ($0.47) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £22.48 million and a PE ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.01. Bigblu Broadband plc has a 52 week low of GBX 36.10 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 80 ($0.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69.

Get Bigblu Broadband alerts:

About Bigblu Broadband

(Get Rating)

Read More

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in Australia and the Nordics. It offers fixed wireless broadband services; and a range of services to customers, including hardware supply, installation, pre- and post-sale support, and billings and collections.

Receive News & Ratings for Bigblu Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bigblu Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.