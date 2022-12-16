bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) & Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Critical Review

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) and bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Incyte shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Incyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Incyte and bioAffinity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte 26.30% 9.04% 6.92% bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte $2.99 billion 6.13 $948.58 million $3.93 20.92 bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Incyte and bioAffinity Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Incyte has higher revenue and earnings than bioAffinity Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Incyte and bioAffinity Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte 1 5 2 0 2.13 bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Incyte currently has a consensus price target of $84.20, indicating a potential upside of 2.40%. Given Incyte’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Incyte is more favorable than bioAffinity Technologies.

Summary

Incyte beats bioAffinity Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Its clinical stage products include ruxolitinib, a steroid-refractory chronic graft-versus-host-diseases (GVHD); itacitinib, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat naïve chronic GVHD; and pemigatinib for treating bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, myeloproliferative syndrome, and tumor agnostic. In addition, the company engages in developing Parsaclisib, which is in Phase II clinical trial for follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and mantel cell lymphoma. Additionally, it develops Retifanlimab that is in Phase II clinical trials for MSI-high endometrial cancer, merkel cell carcinoma, and anal cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for patients with non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; MacroGenics, Inc.; Merus N.V.; Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Innovent Biologics, Inc.; Zai Lab Limited; Cellenkos, Inc.; and Nimble Therapeutics, as well as clinical collaborations with MorphoSys AG and Xencor, Inc. to investigate the combination of tafasitamab, plamotamab, and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

